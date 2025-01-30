The Bold Bureau

American Airlines plane crash: Over 30 bodies reportedly recovered; Trump says collision should have been ‘prevented’. (00:22) Japan's Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) trims jobs and production in U.S. (01:28) Toyota (TM) remains top-selling automaker despite lower sales in 2024. (02:22)

Dozens are feared to be dead after an American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) flight collided with a military plane.

An American Airlines regional jet collided with an U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, VA around 9 o’clock last night.

Video shows the aircraft colliding in midair and turning into a fireball before falling into the Potomac River.

The American Airlines plane was approaching the runway at Reagan National Airport when the accident happened.

Sixty-four people were on board the plane, 60 passengers and 4 crew members. Three soldiers were on the helicopter.

As of the time of this recording, reports indicate bodies have been recovered but no survivors.

The Black Hawk was on a training mission and the American Airlines flight number 5342 was flying from Wichita, Kansas to the D.C area.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate with the NTSB taking the lead.

American Airlines is down nearly 2.7% in premarket action.

Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) announced production and shift cuts in the U.S. as part of its strategy to push back costs amid sluggish sales. The Yokohama-based automaker is offering buyouts to workers.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) will cut one of two shifts at the production line for its Rogue sports utility vehicle in the Smyrna plant starting in April; the Canton plant is reducing the speed on one line and consolidating another, and Decherd plant shift adjustments will be more gradual.

The job cuts are part of a broader restructuring effort that includes a global plan to eliminate 9,000 jobs across various locations and the company's plan to slash its global production capacity by 20%.

Nissan reports quarterly earnings report on February 13.

Nissan traded 2% higher on the Japanese exchange on Thursday after the reports.

Sticking with automakers…

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) continued to be the top-selling automaker for the fifth year in a row despite selling fewer cars. It sold 10.8M vehicles in 2024, down 3.7% from a year ago.

The decline was driven by weaker sales in Japan in the wake of governance issues, a safety certification scandal - particularly at its compact car unit Daihatsu - and the production suspension of the Prius.

Worldwide sales of Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Lexus brands fell 1.4% to 10.2M last year from 2023, driven by a nearly 14% drop in Japan sales, while sales outside Japan edged up 1%. Daihatsu sales slumped 32.1%, and sales at truck unit Hino Motors (OTCPK:HINOY) fell 7.1%.

Still, Toyota's (NYSE:TM) overseas sales notched a new record due to strong demand in North America and good performance in India. North America sales rose 4.3% from a year ago on account of "strong demand and sales of the new Camry (hybrid) at launch."

Toyota (NYSE:TM) said its China sales fell 6.9%, "as the shift to new energy vehicles and severe market conditions such as intensifying price competition continued."

Out of the Japanese automaker's overall worldwide sales, hybrid EVs accounted for 40.8% and battery EVs made up just 1.4%.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 0.4% at $72/barrel. Bitcoin is up 2.7% at $105,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.3% and the DAX is up 0.2%. Markets in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares plunged 9.5% despite reporting a 21% Y/Y increase in subscription revenue for Q4, as its Q1 and FY2025 forecasts fell short of expectations.

