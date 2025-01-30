The Fed Pushes Pause

American Institute For Economic Research
Summary

  • The FOMC announced on Wednesday it would hold its federal funds rate target at 4.25-4.5 percent. This ended the three-meeting rate cut streak that began in September 2024.
  • Fed officials began signaling the pause ahead of the December 2024 meeting, following less-than-stellar inflation readings for September and October.
  • If FOMC members revised the projected path of the federal funds rate out of concern following the September and October inflation readings, what will they do now that those readings appear to be a blip?

By William J. Luther

The Federal Open Market Committee announced on Wednesday it would hold its federal funds rate target at 4.25-4.5 percent, ending the three-meeting rate cut streak that began in September 2024. The decision was widely expected. Prior

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (https://www.americaninvestment.com/)

