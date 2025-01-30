Deere (NYSE:DE) continues to face a range of headwinds (falling commodity prices, high customer debt levels, high interest rates, and declining construction activity), which will drag the company's profits significantly lower in 2025. Deere has suggested this represents the trough of
Deere: Mid-Cycle Fallacy
Summary
- Deere is facing significant headwinds, including falling commodity prices, high customer debt, and declining construction activity, which will drag profits lower in 2025.
- Despite poor Q4 results, Deere's stock continues to move higher, seemingly due to expectations of a shallow downturn and a rapid return to growth.
- Deere's current performance is more the result of normalization after a boom, not a demand trough.
- If Deere's results remain soft into the second half of 2025, it is likely to drag the stock significantly lower.
