Tesla Is Officially A Shrinking Company

The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Tesla reported its first YoY revenue decline for YE and 4Q 2024, highlighting shrinking vehicle volumes and margins despite a $1.2 trillion market cap.
  • The company's P/E ratio exceeds 170x, with a paltry FCF yield of 0.25%, indicating overvaluation and weak profitability.
  • Tesla's energy storage business is growing but won't offset declining automotive revenues, especially with increased international competition and stagnant vehicle production.
  • The outlook remains bleak with no substantial vehicle sales growth data, trailing behind competitors like Waymo in FSD and robotaxi development.
A car made of leaves with an exhaust trail of leaves

Richard Drury

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) just reported the company's YE 2024 and 4Q 2024 results, shrinking in revenue YoY for the first time. We've discussed Tesla's overvalued nature before as our top short for 2025, and since then, it's underperformed the market

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns. 

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow. 
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.  

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio
35.67K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News