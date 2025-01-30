Over recent years, investors have sought safety within mega-cap tech stocks while searching for alpha within disruptive technology trends like artificial intelligence. Most investors can agree the AI theme has long-term growth potential, and the current market sell-off is a
Under-The-Radar Opportunities In ETFs
Summary
- Most investors can agree the AI theme has long-term growth potential, and the current market sell-off is a short-term hiccup. But what happens when you put all your eggs in the same tech basket?
- While the DeepSeek fiasco sent waves across the market, several high-performing ETFs remained resilient among the noise.
- These ETFs have some overlap with hot tech trends like AI but overall provide a diversified way to capture alpha outside mainstream trends.
