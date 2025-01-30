Universal Music Group: Giant And Growing Digital Platforms Are Large Opportunities

Ruane Cunniff LP
40 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Universal Music Group's shares declined 9% in 2024, despite strong earnings growth and positive fundamentals, due to slower-than-expected paid streaming revenue growth.
  • Paid streaming has significant growth potential in less penetrated developed markets and developing markets, ensuring a robust future subscriber base.
  • Streaming platforms are under-monetized; price increases and tiered pricing strategies will benefit Universal Music Group's revenue.
  • Universal Music Group's strategic acquisitions and improved agreements with digital platforms like TikTok position it well for future growth in the digital music era.

Front view of Universal Music Group office in New York, a hub for global music production and distribution.

Aziz Shamuratov

The following segment was excerpted from The Sequoia Strategy Composite Q4 2024 Letter.

We added to our position in Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF) after the shares swooned, by as much as 23% at one point, in response to a mid-year

This article was written by

Ruane Cunniff LP
40 Followers
Ruane Cunniff LP is a registered investment adviser best known for managing Sequoia Fund. We also run separately managed accounts according to this same strategy. We and our affiliates advise private partnerships that pursue strategies that are unique, but aligned with our overriding investment philosophy. Bill Ruane and Rick Cunniff started the firm in 1969 and the Fund in 1970 in the belief that they could outperform the stock market by investing in great businesses selling at reasonable prices and staying with them as long as they remained attractive. By doing exhaustive primary research, ignoring fads and sticking to their principles, we built up an enviable track record. Sequoia Fund remains a concentrated, long-only equity fund that invests primarily in domestic mid- and large-capitalization companies. Through multiple market cycles, portfolio managers and generations of leadership, the firm has managed the Fund with a long-term, value-oriented approach.

Recommended For You

About UMGNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UMGNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UMGNF
--
UNVGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News