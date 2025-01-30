According to Meta (NASDAQ:META) bulls, what was that DeepSeek thing anyway? As I outlined in an article on (NVDA) Nvidia yesterday that the bears' day in the sun may not be for
Meta Earnings: Bulls Have Fingers On The Trigger (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Meta bulls brush the DeepSeek reveal aside and quickly resume business towards our target above the $750 region.
- Earnings have consistently beaten expectations, with significant year-on-year revenue and net income growth, and analysts predict further EPS increases.
- Meta's substantial investment in AI infrastructure, particularly in advertising, is expected to continue driving revenue growth.
- The stock is anticipated to reach the $760-$770 range within 30 to 180 days according to our analysis supported by strong technical indicators and bullish momentum.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.