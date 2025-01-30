The semiconductor industry is only getting more competitive by the day, especially with the AI race heating up. And yes, everyone knows about the big players-Nvidia, TSMC, Qualcomm. But there are the guys below that tier: less-heralded names like Navitas, Canadian Solar (which has its own problems), and
SkyWater Technologies: This Semiconductor Player Remains A Great Buy Opportunity
Summary
- SkyWater Technology is a strong Buy due to its unique TaaS model, government contracts, and customer-funded growth in secure, U.S.-made semiconductors.
- The company’s high-mix, low-volume fabrication serves specialized industries like defense and biomedical, reducing financial risk and ensuring a steady revenue pipeline.
- SkyWater’s expanding Advanced Technology Services segment and strategic hires signal potential for long-term growth, despite short-term margin fluctuations and capacity constraints.
- Risks include reliance on a small customer base, supply chain vulnerabilities, and ongoing profitability challenges, but strong revenue growth and government backing are promising.
