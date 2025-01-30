T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been one of the defining companies in the U.S. telecoms landscape over the last decade, with the bold "un-carrier" strategy, relentlessly focusing on what customers want, and challenging the norms of the industry. By leading
T-Mobile: Market Giant, But Likely Overvalued
Summary
- T-Mobile continues to perform well in the U.S. telecom market, with aggressive expansion in 5G, strong earnings growth, and customer-focus.
- However, with competition moving in from the market and other technologies, I see the share price already above fair value.
- Despite a strong earnings report on January 29th, questions remain on how management plan to handle competition, and further expansion initiatives.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.