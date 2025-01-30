Tesla Q4: Cortex Supports Its Autonomous Driving Technology
Summary
- I reiterate a Strong Buy rating for Tesla, Inc. stock with a one-year target price of $460 per share, driven by its future growth prospects.
- Despite a decline in the automotive business, Tesla's energy storage, FSD V13, and robotics are key growth drivers.
- Tesla's energy storage business grew by 67.1% in FY24 and is expected to grow by 50% annually due to massive market demands.
- Key risks include AI training restrictions in China, which could impact TSLA's FSD technology and market position in the region.
