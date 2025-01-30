Dassault Aviation: 27% FCF Yield And Several Tailwinds

Banana Stand Capital
68 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Dassault Aviation is poised for growth due to rising military expenditures and an aging global fleet of business jets needing replacement.
  • The company benefits from its cost-effective Rafale fighter jet, which has become a popular export due to its versatility.
  • Dassault's 26% stake in Thales and net cash position present a unique investment opportunity.
  • Projected EPS of EUR 18.8 in 2027 and a P/E multiple of 17x suggest a price target of EUR 320.00 per share, offering a 15% IRR.

French Air Force Rafale

APeriamPhotography

Summary

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCPK:DUAVF) (EPA:AM) is a family-owned French conglomerate in the aerospace and defense (A&D) segment. The company manufactures and sells planes in two segments:

1) defense accounts for 60% of total revenues: which sells the fighter jet Rafale

This article was written by

Banana Stand Capital
68 Followers
I am a Long/Short Generalist that focuses on high-quality companies with short-term headwinds and misunderstood narratives around the stock. I also focus on event-driven strategies. I have several years of buyside experience but recently took a break from this industry. Now I am slowly getting back into investing. There is always money in the banana stand!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DUAVF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DUAVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DUAVF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DUAVF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News