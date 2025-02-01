AT&T: More Upside Ahead - Paid Rich Dividends While Waiting

Summary

  • T continues to deliver improved performance metrics and growing top/ bottom-lines, with it underscoring its successful converging/ bundling strategy.
  • The management has also delivered a promising FY2025 guidance and aggressive shareholder return plans from H2'25 onwards.
  • These may have contributed to the richer consensus forward estimates and T's consistently upgraded valuations, as the bulls defend its upward momentum.
  • Patient investors may look forward to further upside potential in the second half of the decade, while getting paid rich dividends in the mean time.
  • We shall further discuss in detail.
T's Uptrend Support Line Implies Further Capital Appreciation Prospects Ahead - Reiterate Buy

We previously covered AT&T (NYSE:T) in December 2024, discussing why it remained a compelling dividend investment due to the stable profitability, rich yields, and strong FCF guidance, no

