Ruane Cunniff LP is a registered investment adviser best known for managing Sequoia Fund. We also run separately managed accounts according to this same strategy. We and our affiliates advise private partnerships that pursue strategies that are unique, but aligned with our overriding investment philosophy. Bill Ruane and Rick Cunniff started the firm in 1969 and the Fund in 1970 in the belief that they could outperform the stock market by investing in great businesses selling at reasonable prices and staying with them as long as they remained attractive. By doing exhaustive primary research, ignoring fads and sticking to their principles, we built up an enviable track record. Sequoia Fund remains a concentrated, long-only equity fund that invests primarily in domestic mid- and large-capitalization companies. Through multiple market cycles, portfolio managers and generations of leadership, the firm has managed the Fund with a long-term, value-oriented approach.