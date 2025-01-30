Charles Schwab: We Are Encouraged By A Bounce In Net New Asset Growth

Summary

  • Charles Schwab's shares rose 9% in 2024, with earnings per share up low single digits, despite ongoing pressures.
  • The slowdown in clients moving from low-yield accounts to higher-yielding money market funds indicates potential stabilization in Schwab Bank balances.
  • Schwab's net interest revenue is pressured due to deposits declining faster than asset repricing, but higher interest rates should benefit earnings long-term.
  • Schwab completed the largest industry account integration by transitioning 17 million TD Ameritrade accounts, impacting net new asset growth temporarily.

A Charles Schwab office in Sarasota, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto

The following segment was excerpted from the Sequoia Strategy Composite Q4 2024 Letter.

Shares in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) rose 9% in 2024. Despite improvements on certain key metrics, including most notably cash sorting, Schwab’s earnings remained pressured this year, with earnings per share

Ruane Cunniff LP is a registered investment adviser best known for managing Sequoia Fund. We also run separately managed accounts according to this same strategy. We and our affiliates advise private partnerships that pursue strategies that are unique, but aligned with our overriding investment philosophy. Bill Ruane and Rick Cunniff started the firm in 1969 and the Fund in 1970 in the belief that they could outperform the stock market by investing in great businesses selling at reasonable prices and staying with them as long as they remained attractive. By doing exhaustive primary research, ignoring fads and sticking to their principles, we built up an enviable track record. Sequoia Fund remains a concentrated, long-only equity fund that invests primarily in domestic mid- and large-capitalization companies. Through multiple market cycles, portfolio managers and generations of leadership, the firm has managed the Fund with a long-term, value-oriented approach.

