Elevance Health: Trading At Depressed Levels, So We Added Modestly

Ruane Cunniff LP
Summary

  • Elevance Health shares fell 21% in 2024 due to weak fundamental performance, with revenue growing low-single-digits and flat earnings per share.
  • The company is expanding its non-insurance capabilities, like CarelonRx and Carelon Services, to boost long-term growth despite current lack of diversification.
  • Medicaid business suffered from pandemic-related membership declines and higher-acuity members, but recovery is expected as states adjust rates.
  • Despite recent execution issues, Elevance's franchise remains strong; shares were added during price weakness, anticipating solid earnings growth in the future.

Elevance Health world headquarters. Elevance Health is a health insurance provider, formerly known as Anthem Insurance.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from the Sequoia Strategy Composite Q4 2024 Letter.

Shares in Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) were down 21% in 2024. Like our shares in UnitedHealth, Elevance’s shares have lagged the Index over the past

Ruane Cunniff LP is a registered investment adviser best known for managing Sequoia Fund. We also run separately managed accounts according to this same strategy. We and our affiliates advise private partnerships that pursue strategies that are unique, but aligned with our overriding investment philosophy. Bill Ruane and Rick Cunniff started the firm in 1969 and the Fund in 1970 in the belief that they could outperform the stock market by investing in great businesses selling at reasonable prices and staying with them as long as they remained attractive. By doing exhaustive primary research, ignoring fads and sticking to their principles, we built up an enviable track record. Sequoia Fund remains a concentrated, long-only equity fund that invests primarily in domestic mid- and large-capitalization companies. Through multiple market cycles, portfolio managers and generations of leadership, the firm has managed the Fund with a long-term, value-oriented approach.

