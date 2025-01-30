Celestica Inc. (CLS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Oberg - Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Rob Mionis - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mandeep Chawla - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Lyon - Barclays

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets

David Vogt - UBS

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Ruben Roy - Stifel

Paul Treiber - RBC

Todd Coupland - CIBC

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Craig Oberg, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Craig Oberg

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on Celestica’s Q4 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today are Rob Mionis, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mandeep Chawla, Chief Financial Officer.

Listeners should note that as previously communicated, all of our financial results, including historical comparisons, will now be reported on a U.S. GAAP basis, having transitioned from reporting under IFRS previously. Please note that our guidance for Q4 2024 was issued on an IFRS basis and has not been restated due to our assessment that the impact of the transition to U.S. GAAP standards did not have a material impact on these figures.

Please note that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Celestica, which are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment, actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast, or projection in the forward-looking statements made today.