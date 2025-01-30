Celestica Inc. (CLS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Craig Oberg - Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Rob Mionis - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mandeep Chawla - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
George Lyon - Barclays
Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity
Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets
David Vogt - UBS
Steven Fox - Fox Advisors
Ruben Roy - Stifel
Paul Treiber - RBC
Todd Coupland - CIBC
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Celestica Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Craig Oberg, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Craig Oberg
Good morning, and thank you for joining us on Celestica’s Q4 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today are Rob Mionis, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mandeep Chawla, Chief Financial Officer.
Listeners should note that as previously communicated, all of our financial results, including historical comparisons, will now be reported on a U.S. GAAP basis, having transitioned from reporting under IFRS previously. Please note that our guidance for Q4 2024 was issued on an IFRS basis and has not been restated due to our assessment that the impact of the transition to U.S. GAAP standards did not have a material impact on these figures.
Please note that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Celestica, which are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment, actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast, or projection in the forward-looking statements made today. Certain material
