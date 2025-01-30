Flagstar Financial, Inc. (FLG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Sal DiMartino - Director of IR
Joseph Otting - Chairman, President and CEO
Lee Smith - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler
Jared Shaw - Barclays
Christopher Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott
Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Chris McGratty - KBW
Ben Gerlinger - Citi
Bernard Von Gizycki - Deutsche Bank
Steve Moss - Raymond James
Anthony Elian - JP Morgan
Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets
Matthew Breese - Stephens
Operator
I would now like to turn the conference over to Sal DiMartino, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Sal DiMartino
Thank you, Regina, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the management team of Flagstar Financial for today's call. Our discussion today of the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results will be led by Chairman, President, and CEO; Joseph Otting, along with the company's Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Lee Smith.
Before the discussion begins, I would like to remind everyone that our quarterly earnings press release and investor presentation can be found on the investor relations section of our company website at ir.flagstar.com. Additionally, certain comments we made today by the management team of Flagstar Financial may include forward-looking statements within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements we
