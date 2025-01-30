Caterpillar (CAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Umpleby - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Bonfield - Chief Financial Officer

Alex Kapper - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Steven Volkmann - Jefferies

Michael Feniger - Bank of America

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

David Raso - Evercore ISI

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Chad Dillard - Bernstein

Jamie Cook - Truist Securities

Mig Dobre - Baird

Tami Zakaria - JP Morgan

Tim Thein - Raymond James

Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley

Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer

Steven Fisher - UBS

Kyle Mendes - Citi

Operator

Welcome to the fourth quarter 2024 Caterpillar earnings conference call. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Kapper. Thank you, and please go ahead.

Alex Kapper

Thank you Audra. Good morning everyone and welcome to Caterpillar’s fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. I’m Alex Kapper, Vice President-elect of Investor Relations.

Joining me today are Jim Umpleby, Chairman and CEO; Andrew Bonfield, Chief Financial Officer; Kyle Epley, Senior Vice President of Global Finance Services Division; Ryan Fiedler, Vice President of IR; and Robert Rengel, Senior Director of IR.

During our call, we’ll be discussing the fourth quarter earnings release we issued earlier today. You can find our slides, the news release and a webcast recap at investors.caterpillar.com under Events and Presentations. The content of this call is protected by U.S. and international copyright law. Any rebroadcast, retransmission, reproduction or distribution of all or part of this content without Caterpillar’s prior written permission is prohibited.

Moving to Slide 2, during our call today, we’ll make forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We’ll also make assumptions that could cause our actual results to