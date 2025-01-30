American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is expected to release its Q4 2024 earnings next week, which aren’t expected to be much different from previous quarters, while its valuation doesn’t leave much room for upside in the short term. Given
American Financial Group: Q4 2024 Earnings Preview
Summary
- American Financial Group is a mid-sized P&C insurer with strong underwriting performance and a focus on specialty lines, leading to consistent profitability.
- AFG's Q4 2024 earnings are expected to recover, with a combined ratio of around 88.7% and net income rising to $263 million.
- The company has a solid financial position, with excess capital and a flexible capital return policy, though its income appeal is less predictable.
- AFG's premium valuation limits short-term upside potential, making W. R. Berkley Corporation a potentially better value for long-term investors in the P&C sector.
