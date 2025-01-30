Earnings season has kicked off, and so far, it has been a mixed bag for most high-profile names. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), owner of Facebook and Instagram and by far the largest social media company in the world, reported a strong
Meta: Advertising Strength Is Helping To Offset Huge Expense Growth (Upgrade)
Summary
- Meta Platforms reported strong earnings, but the stock's modest rise reflects its already high valuation after a 70% rally over the past year.
- The company is expecting 19-25% y/y growth in opex in FY25, alongside ~70% growth in capex.
- The company's currently ~20% revenue growth is currently driven by higher ad impressions and strong pricing, but with expense growth rampant in FY25, margins are likely to decline.
- I recommend staying on the sidelines and waiting for a better price before considering buying back into Meta.
