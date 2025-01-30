Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • US small-cap value stocks retreated overall in the fourth quarter of 2024, as measured by the Russell 2000 Value Index.
  • Security selection in the consumer discretionary, financials and industrials sectors contributed to relative results.
  • The Fund (Advisor Class) outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

A businessman holding a coin with a tree that grows and a tree that grows on a pile of money. The idea of maximizing the profit from the business investment.

arthon meekodong

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: US small-cap value stocks retreated overall in the fourth quarter of 2024, as measured by the Russell 2000 Value Index. The US election led to optimism about a more market-friendly and economic growth-focused administration but concerns about

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FRVLX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FRVLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRCSX
--
FRVLX
--
FVADX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News