Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Patricia Bueno Olalla

Good morning. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining BBVA's Fourth Quarter Results Presentation. I'm joined today by our CEO, Onur Genç; and Luisa Gómez Bravo, the Group CFO. As in previous quarters, Onur will start discussing the group figures and then Luisa will go through the business areas. Finally, we will open the line to receive your questions. Thank you very much for participating.

And now I turn the call it over to Onur.

Onur Genç

Thank you, Patricia. Good morning to everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining BBVA's 2024 full year results audio webcast. We have a relatively long presentation today because it's the annual presentation, but we do have a commitment to all of you that we will start the Q&A, which is the most interesting part of this session. So I'm going to do some of the pages very quick, but I'll start directly with Page 3. This is the summary for the coming pages. I'll spend a little bit more time on this one, but last year basically our focus was on accelerating profitable growth and I'm very happy to say that in 2024 we continued delivering on this on profitable growth, obtaining the best figures over the last decade in growth, in profitability, in strategic metrics