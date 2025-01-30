Microsoft Q2: Focus On Commercial Cloud Booking Growth
Summary
- I reiterate my 'Strong Buy' rating for Microsoft with a one-year target price of $560 per share, driven by robust commercial cloud booking growth.
- Microsoft's commercial cloud bookings grew by 75% year-over-year, with significant contributions from AI and cloud computing partnerships, particularly with OpenAI.
- Despite high CAPEX spending impacting free cash flow, Microsoft's strategic investments in AI and cloud infrastructure position it well for future growth.
- The company anticipates strong revenue growth in Intelligent Cloud and Productivity segments, offsetting declines in More Personal Computing, leading to an overall 14% organic revenue growth.
