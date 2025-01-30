In December, I initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) suggesting the stock as a strong buy at around $17.82/share. Early execution by Teva was exceptional as the company reported positive Phase 2b
Teva Pharmaceutical: 2025 Guidance Sinks The Stock, But Presents An Opportunity
Summary
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' Q4 2024 results were strong, but 2025 guidance underwhelmed, causing a sharp stock sell-off.
- Management's cautious 2025 guidance sets a low bar, likely to be outperformed, and a desirable entry point for long-term investors.
- Teva Pharmaceutical's pipeline, including Duvakitug and multiple biosimilars, offers significant growth prospects, with several key Phase 3 milestones and potential launches from 2025 to 2027.
- Teva's aggressive debt reduction enhances financial stability, paving the way for future shareholder-friendly activities like dividends or share repurchases.
- A 12-month price target of $25/share, 10x FY 2025 non-GAAP EPS estimates seems achievable should Teva outperform lowered EPS and sales estimates.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TEVA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
All investment opportunities carry inherent risk, including potential loss of principle. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite before making any investment. The above discussion is a framework for investors (both long and short), to understand the factors that will move the underlying security’s price. It is not a prediction and should not be considered investment advice. The author is long TEVA and short puts on the stock.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.