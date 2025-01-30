Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

John Doyle

Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss our fourth quarter and full year results reported earlier today. I'm John Doyle, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan.

On the call with me is Mark McGivney, our CFO; and the CEOs