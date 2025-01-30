J Studios

Our top story so far. U.S. GDP grew at an annual rate of 2.3% in Q4, down from the strong 3.1% pace in Q3 and lower than the 2.6% consensus.

Growth in consumer and government spending was partly offset by a decline in investment. Inflation picked up some from Q3. PCE prices rose 2.3% Q/Q vs. +1.5% prior. And core PCE prices increased 2.5%, right in line with expectations and up from +2.2% prior.

Joseph Brusuelas, RSM US chief economist, says firms accumulated inventory during the final quarter of the year to avoid the expected tariffs in 2025, providing a drag of 0.93%.

"So, ex-inventory and trade overall growth increased by 3.1%, which is a better barometer of the direction of the economy given the uncertainties caused by the shift in trade policy that are likely to arrive this year," he said.

Pantheon Macro noted that the 7.8% drop in overall equipment investment "is less terrible than it looks, given that aircraft investment has swung even more wildly than usual of late, due to the Boeing strike that ran from mid-September to early November."

Wells Fargo economists say the numbers "remind us it's not just actual policy, but the prospect of such policies that can dictate economic behavior."

"To the extent year-end volatility is tariff related, we'd expect to see similar forces at play in the first quarter among continued tariff threats. But any tariff pull-forward will eventually be met with a lull in demand. Further, while the macro impact from tariffs depend on the size and scope of tariffs implemented, and a stronger dollar and elevated profit margins can help mitigate some of the cost impact, tariffs will likely weigh on growth and boost inflation to some extent this year."

In today’s trading, the initial (unsurprising) move after a weaker-than-expected GDP print of stocks up and yields down unwound quickly. The major stock averages are slightly higher with Treasury yields little changed.

After yesterday’s Fed decision and Jay Powell’s presser, some analysts argued we are moving into a new era where the Fed’s impact on stocks is dwindling.

T.S. Lombard strategist Dario Perkins says, "Powell yesterday confirmed that policy has moved from preemptive easing (cutting to prevent bad things happening in the future), to reactive easing (cutting when bad things happen. Put another way, Fed policy isn't a reason to be bullish (ON) stocks anymore."

Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone, says, "Risks surrounding the policy outlook this year are considerably more two-sided than those present in 2024."

"Consequently, the ‘Fed put’, which has acted as a comfort blanket for risk assets over the last 18 months or so, is no longer present, with the metaphorical strike price for that ‘put’ falling each month that incoming data remains solid."

Among active stocks, UPS (NYSE:UPS) is the biggest decliner in the S&P after the company said it reached a deal with Amazon (AMZN) to lower its volume by more than 50% by the second half of 2026. Although well-telegraphed, the decision marks a major shift in the relationship between the two companies, as Amazon has been the company's largest customer, accounting for about 11.8% of UPS's total revenue in 2023.

On call, CEO Carol Tomé noted that while Amazon is UPS' overall largest customer, it is not the most profitable customer. That lines up with the long-term view of some analysts who think UPS (UPS) could benefit on the margin front down the road by reducing its reliance on AMZN.

But SA Analyst John Bowman says, “Losing this business may be detrimental to UPS, especially if the slack is picked up by competitors who can more effectively compete with UPS, like FDX. Amazon is going to need a logistics partner, and somebody will fill that void.”

Comcast (CMCSA) is tumbling after the company continued to see a decline in broadband and video subscribers.

In Q4, domestic broadband customers fell by 139,000 to 31.8 billion. The company lost 311,000 domestic video customers, which brought the total down to 12.1 million subscribers during the quarter, reflecting the diminishing landscape for cable TV.

That overshadowed Comcast boosting its annual dividend by $0.08 to $1.32 per share and approving a new $15 billion stock buyback program without an expiration date, effective at the end of the month.

Another stock that is slumping despite boosting returns to shareholders is Altria (MO). The board authorized a new $1 billion buyback program, but guidance disappointed.

Altria sees 2025 adjusted EPS of $5.22 to $5.37 (midpoint $5.295) vs. $5.35 consensus.

In other news of note, a group of American investors, which includes at least three tech entrepreneurs and top YouTuber MrBeast, is willing to offer more than $20 billion to buy TikTok U.S. from ByteDance (BDNCE).

Jesse Tinsley, the founder of Employer.com and the bid's organizer, told Bloomberg that the group secured more than $20 billion for their offer. The group, which includes Roblox (RBLX) CEO David Baszucki and head of crypto platform Anchorage Digital Nathan McCauley, estimated it would take $25 billion to secure a deal.

Tinsley said their bid is "significantly higher" than the $20 billion offer from a rival buyer, possibly referring to Project Liberty's bid organized by real estate mogul Frank McCourt and Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary. But Tinsley's group has not been in direct contact with ByteDance (BDNCE), which has maintained that the app's U.S. business is not for sale.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, goodbye tech, hello healthcare?

BTIG Chief Market Technician Jonathan Krinsky says periods of heightened volatility, like we’re seeing now, can see a shift in market leadership.

Krinsky noted that on Monday the momentum long factor had its worst day since Covid, and while “it's still probably premature to call the end to tech (XLK) leadership for this cycle (the) declines did do significant damage to tech's relative trend, which was already moderating.”

Chip stocks “are clearly the focus group within tech right now to see if there is downside follow-through or stabilization” and “given the weight of tech in the S&P 500, we think it likely remains under pressure and still expect a test of the 200-day moving average later this quarter.”

On the other hand, healthcare (XLV) is among the best sectors this year.

“We think that should be an upside focus,” Krinsky said.