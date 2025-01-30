Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 5:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Ioana Patriniche - Head, IR
Christian Sewing - CEO & Chairman
James Von Moltke - President & CFO
Alexander Von zur Mühlen - CEO, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Germany
Conference Call Participants
Nicolas Payen - Kepler Cheuvreux
Anke Reingen - RBC
Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan
Flora Bocahut - Barclays
Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs
Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous
Andrew Coombs - Citi
Jerry Sigee - BNP Paribas
Tom Hallett - KBW
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Q4 2024 analyst conference call and live webcast. I'm [indiscernible], the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to turn over to an Ioana Patriniche, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ioana Patriniche
Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2024 preliminary results call. As usual, our Chief Executive Officer, Christian Sewing, will speak first; followed by our Chief Financial Officer, James von Moltke. The presentation, as always, is available to download in the Investor Relations section of our website, db.com.
Before we get started, let me just remind you the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which may not develop as we currently expect. We therefore ask you to take notice of the precaution rewarding at the end of our materials. And with that, let me hand over to Christian.
Christian Sewing
Thank you, Ioana, and a warm welcome from me. Before we discuss our preliminary 2024 financials in detail, I wanted to offer you my perspective on 2024. This was a vital transition year for us, which has seen us deliver crucial building blocks in the transformation of our business model. We have moved past a number of legacy
- Read more current DB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts