Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ioana Patriniche - Head, IR

Christian Sewing - CEO & Chairman

James Von Moltke - President & CFO

Alexander Von zur Mühlen - CEO, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Germany

Conference Call Participants

Nicolas Payen - Kepler Cheuvreux

Anke Reingen - RBC

Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan

Flora Bocahut - Barclays

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Jerry Sigee - BNP Paribas

Tom Hallett - KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Q4 2024 analyst conference call and live webcast. I'm [indiscernible], the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to turn over to an Ioana Patriniche, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ioana Patriniche

Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2024 preliminary results call. As usual, our Chief Executive Officer, Christian Sewing, will speak first; followed by our Chief Financial Officer, James von Moltke. The presentation, as always, is available to download in the Investor Relations section of our website, db.com.

Before we get started, let me just remind you the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which may not develop as we currently expect. We therefore ask you to take notice of the precaution rewarding at the end of our materials. And with that, let me hand over to Christian.

Christian Sewing

Thank you, Ioana, and a warm welcome from me. Before we discuss our preliminary 2024 financials in detail, I wanted to offer you my perspective on 2024. This was a vital transition year for us, which has seen us deliver crucial building blocks in the transformation of our business model. We have moved past a number of legacy