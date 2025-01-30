Even without having it fully telegraphed in recent weeks, the European Central Bank's decision to cut policy interest rates by 25bp today is no surprise. Despite somewhat stickier headline inflation, thesluggishness of the eurozone
Why The ECB's Lagarde Is Looking Out The Window But Could Soon Be Rushing For The Door
Summary
- Today’s ECB conference following its decision to cut rates by 25bp signalled a clear intent to lower rates further.
- They’re still in restrictive territory, and reaching neutral seems like the next stop – but not necessarily the final one.
- We think Lagarde's position on the lookout for economic developments could very well turn into a full blown sprint.
