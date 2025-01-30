Exco Technologies Limited (EXCOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCPK:EXCOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Darren Kirk - President and CEO

Matthew Posno - CFO

Nick Corcoran - Acumen Capital

Adam Schneider - Cormark Securities

Darren Kirk

Thank you, Marvin, and good morning, all participants. Welcome to Exco Technologies fiscal 2025 first quarter conference call. I will start with an operations overview, followed by Matthew Posno, our CFO, who will review the financial aspects of the quarter, after which we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone of the cautionary notes in yesterday's news release and on Page 2 of the presentation we posted to our website. These notes are applicable to our discussion today.

Our first quarter of fiscal 2025 clearly presented challenges, primarily due to several headwinds, particularly lower automotive production levels. In the U.S., overall production declined by approximately 3%, with some key customers experiencing substantial drops, leading to varied performance across OEMs. In Europe, production volumes decreased by over 10%. Additionally, we faced continued delays in the launch of new programs, and certain customers focused on right-sizing inventory levels of some of our accessory products and consumable tooling components.

Despite these headwinds, we remained confident in our long-term strategy. Evidenced by strong quoting activity and new program awards, the demand for our products remained