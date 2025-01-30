Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Vereb – Head-Investor Relations

Ralph Andretta – President and Chief Executive Officer

Perry Beberman – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanjay Sakhrani – KBW

Vincent Caintic – BTIG

Jeff Adelson – Morgan Stanley

John Pancari – Evercore ISI

Bill Carache – Wolfe Research

Moshe Orenbuch – TD Cowen

Mihir Bhatia – Bank of America

Terry Ma – Barclays

Dominick Gabriele – Compass Point

Reggie Smith – JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Bread Financial Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Brian Vereb, Head of Investor Relations at Bread Financial. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian Vereb

Thank you. Copies of the slides we will be reviewing and the earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at breadfinancial.com. On the call today, we have Ralph Andretta, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Perry Beberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call and some of the responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

Also on today's call, our speakers will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe will provide useful information for investors. Reconciliation of those measures