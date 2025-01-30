SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 30, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shantanu Agrawal - Vice President, Finance and Treasurer

Katherine Gates - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Marinko - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Giles - B. Riley

Nathan Martin - The Benchmark Company

Abe Landa - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the SunCoke Energy Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shantanu Agrawal, Vice President, Finance and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Shantanu Agrawal

Thanks, Rocco. Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning to discuss SunCoke Energy's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results as well as 2025 guidance. With me today are Katherine Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Marinko, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for Q&A.

This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website and a replay will be available later today. If we don't get to your questions on the call today, please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations team.

Before I turn things over to Katherine, let me remind you that the various remarks we make on today's call regarding future expectations constitute forward-looking statements. The cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in our SEC filings apply to the remarks we make today. These documents are available on our website as our reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today's call.

With that, I'll now turn things over to Katherine.

Katherine Gates

Thanks, Shantanu. Good morning. Thank you for joining us today.