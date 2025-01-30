Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Bindas - Director-Investor Relations

Mark Rourke - President & Chief Executive Officer

Darrell Campbell - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Jim Filter - Executive Vice President and Group President-Transportation & Logistics

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Jason Seidl - TD Cowen

David Hicks - Raymond James

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

John Chappell - Evercore ISI

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Andrew Cox - Stifel

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Schneider’s Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Steve Bindas, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Steve Bindas

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer; Darrell Campbell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Filter, Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics. Earlier today, the company issued an earnings press release. This release and an investor presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at schneider.com.

Our call will include remarks about future expectations, forecasts, plans and prospects for Schneider. These constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

The company urges investors to review the risks and uncertainties discussed in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and those risks identified in today's earnings release. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of