Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mastercard Incorporated. (NYSE:MA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Devin Corr - Head of Investor Relations

Michael Miebach - Chief Executive Officer

Sachin Mehra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Schmidt - Citi

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Rayna Kumar - Oppenheimer

Tien-tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

David Koning - Baird

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Timothy Chiodo - UBS

Trevor Williams - Jefferies

William Nance - Goldman Sachs

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Operator

Good morning. My name is Julianne and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the MasterCard Incorporated Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you, Mr. Devon Kaur, head of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Devin Corr

Thank you, Julianne. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Michael Miebach, our Chief Executive Officer; and Sachin Mehra, our Chief Financial Officer. Following comments from Michael and Sachin, the operator will announce your opportunity to get into the queue for the Q&A session. It is only then that the queue will open for questions. You can access our earnings release, supplemental performance data and the slide deck that accompany this call in the Investor Relations section of our website, mastercard.com.

Additionally, the release was furnished with the SEC earlier this morning. Our comments today regarding our financial results will be on a non-GAAP currency-neutral basis unless otherwise noted. Both the release and the slide deck include reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP reported amounts.