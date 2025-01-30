Calix, Inc. (CALX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nancy Fazioli - Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Weening - President and Chief Executive Officer

Cory Sindelar - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Cardoso - JPMorgan

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

George Notter - Jefferies

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum

Timothy Savageaux - Northland Capital

Scott Searle - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Greetings, everyone and welcome to the Calix Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the brief prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Nancy Fazioli, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nancy Fazioli

Thank you, Latanya, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. Today on the call, we have President and CEO, Michael Weening; and Chief Financial Officer, Cory Sindelar.

As a reminder, yesterday, after the market close, Calix issued a news release, which was furnished on a Form 8-K, along with our stockholder letter, and was also posted in the Investor Relations section of the Calix website. Today's conference call will be available for webcast replay in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before I turn the call over to Michael for his opening remarks, I want to remind everyone that on this call, we will refer to forward-looking statements, including all statements the company will make about its future financial and operating performance, growth strategy and market outlook, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially are set forth in the fourth quarter 2024 letter to stockholders and