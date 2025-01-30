A Toe, A Foot, And Then A Leg: Maintaining Tesla With A Buy

The Techie
897 Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. reported Q4 2024 results on Wednesday after the bell, and the company missed on top and bottom lines.
  • I can't say I was surprised when TSLA stock jumped over 6% in pre-market trading on Thursday and another 5.6% after the market opened on the Musk Magic.
  • I think the company is doing well in targeting its AI investments and raising investor confidence in its future trajectory, but I remain wary of the tariff impact on profitability.
  • Tesla has a lofty valuation, and a big part of it is due to CEO Elon Musk’s close ties to President Donald Trump, which investors are expecting will help with more favorable policies.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on Tesla and why I think the company will trade higher in 2025.

Smoke coming in under door

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) management said the word "confident" a total of nine times during the Q4 2024 earnings call. So, how confident is confident?

The market is forward-looking. And Tesla's stock performance isn't necessarily tied to

This article was written by

The Techie
897 Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News