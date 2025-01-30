The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Jim Jaye - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Heidi Petz - President & Chief Executive Officer

Al Mistysyn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Melich - Evercore

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets

Chris Parkinson - Wolfe Research

John Roberts - Mizuho

Josh Spector - UBS

Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Mike Sison - Wells Fargo

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Chuck Cerankosky - Northcoast Research

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Mike Leithead - Barclays

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Adam Baumgarten - Zelman & Associates

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital Markets

Patrick Cunningham - Citi Investment Research

Steve Byrne - Bank of America

Aron Ceccarelli - Berenberg

Eric Bosshard - Cleveland Research Company

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for joining the Sherwin-Williams Company's review of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and our Outlook for the First Quarter and Full Year of 2025. With us on today's call are Heidi Petz, President and CEO, Al Mistysyn, Chief Financial Officer, Paul Lang, Chief Accounting Officer, and Jim Jaye, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications.

This call is being webcast simultaneously in listen-only mode by issue or direct via the Internet at www.sherwin.com. An archived replay of this webcast will be available at www.sherwin.com beginning approximately two hours after this conference call concludes. This conference call will include certain forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. Federal Security's laws with respect to sales, earnings, and other matters.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date to which such statement is