Chris DeMuth, Jr. shares what's special about Arbutus (2:00). Burford Capital -other than litigation, it's a great business (8:15). Why regulators shouldn't block Capital One/Discover deal (14:25). Cadiz, Chris' current top pick (21:30).

Transcript

Daniel Snyder: And today we have a true giant that is here to talk to us, give his best idea for 2025. Someone you might know if you've been around Seeking Alpha for a while. We've done plenty of webinars with him over the years. And he's had some massive calls. I mean, this guy really knows the stuff when it comes to M&A, arbitrage. He even guided us back during the SPAC craze.

The man, the myth, the legend, Chris DeMuth, Jr., Rangeley Capital, Sifting the World. Chris, it's always a pleasure to have you on. How you doing?

Chris DeMuth, Jr.: Daniel, it's good to be here.

DS: I don't think there's any better place to start than in the biotech world, of all places, which I know a lot of investors hear biotech and a lot of people are risk averse to the sector, but your track record proves for itself. So I'm happy to dive into this one with you today.

You brought forth Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. The ticker is (NASDAQ:ABUS). Would you mind just giving us like a brief rundown of, what is this company focused on? What's the thesis here? And what are you anticipating?

CD: Sure. So like Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC) and Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA), I'm an investor.

It's always funny to me that sell side analysts or journalists kind of get praised for their independence between what - as if it's a virtue that they would never actually do the thing they're talking about. I pretty much only talk my book in part because it's what I know about. If I know about it and like it, I own it. And if I know about it and like it and own it and I'm set up and sized the way I want to be, I'm happy to talk about it. And I don't have anything else to talk about.

This is a tiny company, a $600 or so million market cap. It is one of the companies that's in the interdependent tentacles, kind of the world of Roivant, (ROIV). But what's special about Arbutus to me is that they have a big investment in Genevant.

So this whole collection of companies under Roivant, it’s not that important or interesting, but what's important and interesting to me is that Warp Speed in 2020, 2021 was the government's program to expedite the vaccine for COVID.

One of the companies very much involved was Moderna (MRNA), incidentally and the history on this gets a little bit lost, but one of the companies not involved was Pfizer (PFE). Pfizer had Lightspeed, their own separate project. Their approvals and process were expedited by the government, but they actually didn't take government money the way that Moderna did in any event.

They were told as Mark Zuckerberg says, move fast and break things. They were told to move fast and break things. One of the things they broke was IP and patented technology and IP owned by Genevant.

And so critical parts of the vaccine delivery were used by Pfizer and by Moderna with very clear overlap with IP that was owned in the case of Moderna, slightly less clear, but pretty darn clear in the case of Pfizer too.

So I think that they're ultimately going to own royalties at Genevant and Arbutus for these. So they're going to have settle or win in court several percent of Pfizer and Moderna revenues from COVID vaccine. So I think that setting aside their early stage biotech company projects, the potential litigation value is spectacular.

Again, like Freddie and Fannie, I can tell you if they win these cases, higher is the correct direction on the common stock. A multiple of the current market cap, I think, is kind of correct in terms of magnitude. Any precision is impossible because we don't have a settlement, we don't have a win, and once we have a win, we don't know exactly what we won.

So false precision would be a little bit ridiculous here, but it's a very small market cap. It's a very small company. It's a very, very huge, you know, we're talking about a $600 million company and billions and billions and billions of dollars of litigation.

A couple things about it that I love. One is, I love the game theory that whoever deals with this first between Moderna and Pfizer would get a very valuable piece of IP against the other one so to speak, right? They would -- their legal and market position would be hugely strengthened to not be the second one out on this. I think that the litigation is very valuable.

The other thing I'd say is, while I have less focus on their early stage pipeline, management is coming around.

They are not going to use their at the money equity offering facility this year that I've been really unhappy about that there's signs that they're either aligning with, coinciding with, or listening to their shareholders in a way that is hugely helpful, right? Like I thought that we could buy it too, and the litigation was worth 8, but then by the time they're done diluting us, it would be a 4 kind of thing, just even very approximately in terms of directionally.

We had a lot of what I saw as the opportunity here potentially squandered on dilution. I think that's not going to be the case anymore. And happily, it's not going to involve a big expensive activist battle with the shareholder base. So, I feel like we're being listened to. I feel like the management's fine, the business is fine. And the IP is spectacular.

DS: So just to kind of clarify here, because I was jumping around Seeking Alpha here, notice that the revision grade hasn't been doing too well, looks like a lot of the sell side analysts are kind of taking down these revenue and EPS projections. But what you're kind of laying out here is more of the legal play, right?

CD: Yes.

DS: Get rid of all this murkiness, free it up. I see a report here that they are, I guess management wants to reduce cash or net cash for this year.

I was looking at the financials here at the bottom of the symbol page where you know it looks like they have a good amount of total cash compared to debt. But they still have some specific IP that you like which is kind of what is backing the solid thesis you have in the company.

Speaking of biotech, I mean, obviously, you can't really ignore the FDA when you start talking about that sector in that region? Is there any potential issues with Arbutus and the FDA coming down the pipeline that people should be worried about?

CD: I can ignore the FDA when it comes to this. If they win a multi-billion dollar judgment against Pfizer and Moderna in the next year, I will be extremely happy owning a company that's currently valued by the market at $600 million, even if they have nothing.

In fact, in some of these cases, I separately own litigation funding or have other relationships with the event that I am trying to isolate. In this case, I just own the equity.

And I would be more than happy if they would shut down everything whatsoever, conserve cash and simply have a litigation stuff. That's just not available. So yeah, the conserving the recent efforts to tamp down on expenses and dilution through equity offering is a help, but the FDA can do whatever they want. I would just assume saving money.

DS: Let's move on to this next stock that you brought forward. Now, this isn't your big idea for the year. We're going to save that and touch on that here in just a little bit. But Burford Capital Limited. Ticker symbol (NYSE:BUR).

Obviously, financials are kind of in the limelight as of right now. Everybody's watching them even in the higher interest rate environment. We're getting the bank earnings and everything else. But this is a specialized finance company. So what is it that they do? How do they generate money?

CD: So they do litigation funding. I do litigation funding. They do it at a bigger scale. It's one of the few kind of publicly-traded companies that does this. They're lawyers, and they fund suits. Some of the suits, there's opportunities to own separately.

The one I'd mentioned in this case, I do own both the litigation and the common stock, but they look for opportunities where you can imagine somebody happens to be in a position to have a very valuable lawsuit, but maybe it drove them into bankruptcy.

Maybe they need liquidity. And this is kind of a service provider that will analyze litigation, pay a discount, manage the process and sometimes many years later get whatever outcome. They’re staggeringly successful at this.

They're good at judging these cases. They have some wins, they have some losses. But they have one case that's by far the kind of biggest and most interesting to me.

Other than litigation in Burford, I think it's a great business that I might not have otherwise had a reason to own it. But I kind of like the other things they do.

What I love is the Petersen claims that I love and I directly own also claims there. So this was against a sovereign, Argentina. And Argentina has for centuries been kind of socialistic and arbitrary, and in this case, really violated clear contractual language. And the specific malefactor was (YPF), also ticker YPF, also a long position of mine, is their oil and gas company.

They stole, my words, nationalized – nationalized in ways that were inconsistent with their contractual obligations to pay for what they stole. So stole is probably a fair shorthand. Wound its way through courts. They're liable. And now it's just a matter of collecting.

Now, who are we collecting from? Historically, we would be collecting from one of the most kind of iffy debtors you could imagine. Argentina for centuries has always been on the cusp of, is it third world? Is it first world? You know, they've probably incinerated more creditor money than, I'm not sure about this, but than any other country.

But I think they've been in or on the verge of defaulting kind of a third of their time historically, or a bond of a certain segment, a third of the time, was going to default sooner or later.

So, they’ve been not only terrible in the way that there's a lot of countries to be terrible, you know not but some of them are kind of obviously terrible. You don't want to loan a lot of money to Zimbabwe or Venezuela or North Korea. But if you splinted Argentina, you look at it and you think maybe it's Switzerland. It's not Switzerland. It's kind of somewhere in the middle.

But they have a sensational president, my favorite world leader right now, who has been in a whirlwind of a first year, maybe the most successful first year of any presidency of any country of my lifetime in the last half century. And he's just done wonders for this country.

So my Texas hedge, long YPF, so I'm long, complicating my life and complicating things, the company that is the bad guys here, in part because he might just fully privatize it in part to help pay us off.

It's well over $10 billion. It's a lot of money for this country. But President Milei, he's talked about raising bonds and naming it after his socialist predecessor, which I thought was hilarious, because he's like, look, he's just solving the problem. He's just an honest person. And he pays his debts. There's no reason why he should get responsibility for this.

And so just clarify that he's fixing the problem, not causing the problem. He's amused that he might name the bond to raise the money to pay us back after the predecessor that got into this mess, which I just thought that was wonderful.

But the economy has been booming. The inflation has been getting crushed. Their credit is doing very well, maybe I'm just going to be one more gringo to get roped into Argentine finances. But I believe it this time. This time is different. The spread over US borrowing rates has been coming down and down and down.

And he's just this sensational leader. I mean, he's done everything he said he would do day after day. I look for people like this to disappointment. He just fails to disappoint every day. And the only thing he could do to improve his incredible reputation in my mind would be to pay me back my money.

And I think he's going to do what he can on that front this year, which I think is going to be spectacular for the claims themselves and spectacular for Burford, which, if they win this. Even if we settle, I don't want to negotiate against myself here, but we could even, you know, it's all just discounted cash flow.

Faster we settle, settling immediately with certainty, one could have some kind of discount and have everybody win, fully privatize YPF and have everybody win. Now he does not have a legislative control. He might pick that up in the future, but he's transforming his country.

I'm looking at real estate down there. I just think it's an incredible, I mean, it was my favorite country market last year. I think it's an incredible place. I think it's an incredible leader and pay me back my money and you'll live in my heart forever.

DS: I remember the other week looking at some of the Argentina ETFs.

CD: I don't love them. I kind of prefer to do it by hand. YPF itself has always been my favorite way to play Argentina directly. But I kind of like a little gas exposure. I kind of like Argentina. That was an easy one for me.

And I just think that we can get to a win-win here with the litigation in some kind of good settlement here.

DS: We need to talk about mergers and acquisitions, which is something you obviously follow a ton within Sifting the World, you provide updates every single week about all the M&A that you're watching.

Capital One (COF) and Discover Financial (DFS). You're a believer or not a believer in this deal? What are you anticipating?

CD: Believer, own it, have for some time now. And this was kind of one in the Biden administration that I thought we're going to have a completely different set of regulators. So tax policy, spending policy can be really slow to move. Taxes require legislation.

It might be all that Trump can do to get old tax cuts renewed versus kind of fundamental policy direction change is really difficult with a small legislative majority when it requires legislation.

Spending is really tricky because of the amount of federal government spending that is very hard for the president to control. We have a ton of middle class transfer payments. The problem is that's hard for him to budget changes. The bigger problem is they're popular and interest payments. And so once you get past that you deal with fairly small potatoes.

Regulatory change you can do, bam, day one, you have people who are terrible for M&A, terrible for companies, capitalism, America, who are on their way out, who really are anti-deal, but beyond that have personal animus and they weaponize the process to hurt their political enemies at the DOJ, at the FTC, at the FCC, at the banking regulators.

And so Lina Khan, I think, was kind of representative of this, but there were others. They're gone, and they're being replaced with people who are terrific. We have a terrific new inbound SEC chairman who is smart, who is fair, the kind of person who if I was innocent, I would love to have him be involved. If I was guilty, I'd hate to have him be involved because he's going to be the kind of guy to go after actual malefactors versus just make life miserable for everybody, which is what the Biden administration has done for 4 years.

In 2025, we not only have a deal environment where we could have a good deal process. We have 4 years of a backlog of people who had legal, logical things to do that they weren't able to do.

So I think we're going to have a boom in M&A, especially in the regulated markets where the Fed, the FDIC, the OCC, all these kind of, even some of the like the smaller kind of less famous regulators are going to be more transparent, fairer, more pro-market, more pro capitalism, more pro deal. I think we're going to have well more than twice as many deals as last year.

So just ticking-off some of the specific ones, some of the spreads and prices have changed a bit since I set them up, but Capital One is buying Discover Financial.

Discover Financial is mismanaged. Capital One has a terrific management team. I'm a great admirer of their CEO. The regulators should not block this. They should require this deal. I mean, literally, if they had let Discover to collapse at some point, Capital One would have been the logical savior that the government would have forced them into.

It still requires various approvals. They need OCC and Fed approval. The regulators require this. They're going to get this deal done, I think, relatively quickly. Assuming we can get it done by May, which I think is likely, it's still double digit return.

It's not a mini-return anymore, but call it 13% return just on the Arb spread, which is between $6 and $7. But beyond that, I think it's a great business, great combination. And so stock deals, you have the upside from the deal itself.

So I own Discover, I like Discover. It's one of the basket of America unshackled, America's revival, America kind of not dealing with these really, truly bad actors. I mean, Biden didn't care about regulatory affairs, so he kind of outsourced personnel to Liz Warren, who would put out a press release almost every deal saying, I hate this deal, you should block this deal. Just mindlessly opposed to them.

A world without Lina Khan is a world where there is much more activity and much more ability for markets to clear and companies to do what made sense. The Biden administration tried to archive specific business models and require companies to continue them that in many cases went bankrupt, or were destroyed because they weren't able to move at the pace of markets.

I mean, not just do deals have to be approved, but there has to be some tempo so that by the time you close a deal, it's still relevant to why you announced it, which has kind of become impossible over the last few years.

So Discover, own DFS, Capital One.

Another, just to tick off, another one I own. Juniper (JNPR), which is getting bought by Hewlett Packard (HPE), still like 17% approval return or so if it's done by April, which I expect it will be. That's just another one that had a nonsense antitrust delay under the Biden administration. It should get approved, it probably will get approved, but I think that's a good opportunity.

So some of the deals I look at are tiny, tiny, tiny, especially bank deals. But in terms of companies that other people other than me would have heard of, know about, care about, those are two that I draw people's attention to that I think are interesting, lucrative situations.

DS: So to summarize, you said that the regulators should, without a doubt, let the Capital One Discover Financial Service deal…

CD: Absolutely.

DS: …go through. And the play here is to own Discover Financial because it's Capital One that's offering a little over a share I believe it is for each of Discover. So that you said is still about 13%.

CD: Just on the arb spread and it’s tightened a lot from where I bought it, but it was 13% or so IRR, assuming that we get a deal closing around May. And so for the definitive deal is, yeah, it's slightly, I don't recall from the background exactly how they got to this number. It was probably originally 1 for 1 and then it was tweaked. It is, for precision sake, a 1.0192 Capital One shares for Discover, but you can think about it as 1 for 1 stock deal, slightly better than that.

Big upgrade in management, big upgrade in business plan. I think this is going to be a great deal for Capital One. I've known and followed and admired Rich Fairbank, their CEO, his whole career. And he's been a step or two ahead of his industry the entire time. So he's just a great man, good person, admirable, ethical, somebody that regulators should love.

Having a huge amount of credibility is important, especially when you're buying a company that doesn't have a huge amount of credibility. So this is great for Discover shareholders. This is great for the stability of our system. And I think it'll be great for Capital One.

DS: So the big idea for this year, which I love doing with you every year, we've done it for the last 2 or 3 years now. Love these picks, love the returns that I see. I'm going to let you introduce this one.

CD: My friend, Jeremy Raper, who has a wonderful research service has mocked the whole best idea of the year. And I took it little personally because I normally put these out, but I would say there's an arbitrariness to it, right? Like nothing I do has any connection to astronomy or calendar or the next 12 months versus 18 months or 6 months, who knows? But give the people what they want. I try to come up with some idea that's useful. You know, I write every day, every week, every month, and I like kind of being constrained by deadlines a little bit just to say what's on my mind. So it is not -- it is not scientific, but I try each year.

This year, Cadiz is a water company. The ticker is (NASDAQ:CDZI). And the thesis is that California needs water. California has had what I would describe historically as a regulatory problem, what people who are closer to it say is really more of a litigation problem.

So it's not necessarily regulators blocking these projects, but NGOs, other litigants of fighting along the way to delay projects. And this goes across multiple industries, right? You have just decrepit old infrastructure and energy in other areas in California because they prevent new projects.

Now, when you prevent a new project in a state like California with a huge population and a modern economy, it's not to say, these aren't people who turn the lights off, these are people who rely on ancient, decrepit, much dirtier infrastructure than the market would ever offer. But it is the most beautiful state in the country, the worst policy environments in the country, one of the worst litigation environments in the country, and all these things have consequences.

We're seeing some of the consequences in L.A. right now with hydrants that don't have water. These are all solvable problems, right? Like, wealthy first world capitalism, there's no reason to be in this situation. It was a choice. It was a policy choice to be in this situation. And at some point, there's going to be a critical mass of people who will choose to not repeat it. And I think it could be this year.

So looking at, is there a problem in the Southwest US? Yes. What is the problem? It is not supply, it is infrastructure. We have not, other than on fairly specialized tiny scales, we haven't created or destroyed water in billions of years. What we have done is climatological change has lessened snow melt, so that liquid water has become more important.

The entire infrastructure is built around kind of where snow melt is. Cadiz has underground water and just a huge amount of it and facilities that can get it to everywhere it's needed in the Southwest US. So it has water in the form that is most prevalent right now.

It needs to build out the infrastructure, but it's going to offer pipelines. It's going to offer treatment, kind of the whole panoply of what's needed. And I think that this is the year that the regulatory/litigation impasse is broken.

Management's fantastic. It's extremely savvy and sophisticated in terms of dealing with NGO groups, in terms of dealing with the government, and in terms of dealing with the areas that most need water that have to rely, but also have access to government subsidized funding.

So a lot of this is going to be, a lot of my interest in this is the fact that the customers are going to be in areas where a lot of the funding is going to be highly subsidized, highly attractive funding from people who are going to take a lot of the water that we have access to help with financing help with all parts of it and then there's a flywheel effect that, you know, will have the pipes, will have the water, will have the treatment and so forth in contracts that I think the way to think about it is this.

While I think 2025 is the year for Cadiz, I think that a couple years from now is going to be a very, very boring investment where you're just sitting here collecting cash flow from customers with AAA ratings on 50 year contracts and getting some rate of return, but the equity will be a multiple of where it is now. If it's $5-ish now, it'll be $15 or $20 a share, kind of getting a kind of boring, kind of boring yield for grandparents.

There actually is a pref now if you want a boring yield for grandparents now, CDZIP which I would own other than the fact that I own so much of the common. I'm greedy here. I want all the upside of the common. So I don't have a reason to personally or professionally own their pref.

But I think if that was a payoff structure you're more interested in, it's worth without saying too much more about it, it's worth looking at and thinking about the pref, looking at and thinking about options which are available here too.

I think it's a terrific company, it's a terrific management team, it's terrific business plan, and has been laying the groundwork for this day for years. And that's the relationships with everybody who matter in California. We know who to sell it to, and we know where it's needed.

In fact, the philanthropy helping out in LA with water has been trucking water to this area with trucks driving parallel with pipes that we would happily have piped it to, but with a thousand times the scale.

So trying to solve a problem in the middle of a problem in a desperate situation involves practicality, but the practical solutions that are available now are at a thousandth the scale of what we would do as our business happily ready, willing, and available if the people want it. But we got water and I believe it is needed and wanted in a high population density area that has infrastructure that relies on snow melt that doesn't exist anymore, where we have kind of underground water that does.

And so this is, I think, a huge opportunity in terms of supply and demand. It's supply, I think it's going to be demanded and I think that impasse that's been there for years will break this year.

