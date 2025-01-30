Voyager: Crossing The Blood-Brain Barrier, Competitors, And Investment Relevance
Summary
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.'s TRACER platform shows strong preclinical results for BBB-crossing gene therapies, securing multi-billion dollar deals with Novartis and Neurocrine, but lacks clinical trial data.
- VY7523, a monoclonal antibody for early Alzheimer's treatment, is expected to yield Phase I results by mid-2025, with potential undervaluation of VYGR shares.
- The competitive landscape includes Denali, Roche, and AbbVie, with varying BBB-crossing strategies, highlighting the speculative nature of investing in early-stage neurological therapies.
- I maintain a “Strong Buy” rating on VYGR shares for long-term, high-risk tolerant investors, emphasizing the speculative but promising potential of Voyager's TRACER platform and upcoming clinical trials.
