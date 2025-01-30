Continuing on my discussion of income-oriented Bitcoin ETFs, one that has offered a unique proposition is Roundhill's Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:YBTC), which has started paying weekly distributions this year. This is also a fund that has done exceptionally
YBTC: 45% Annual Yields Paid Weekly, But Beware The Risks
Summary
- Roundhill's Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF offers weekly distributions, no NAV erosion this past year, and a 45% yield, making it attractive for income-focused investors.
- YBTC employs a synthetic Bitcoin covered call strategy that currently sells options on IBIT.
- Despite YBTC's strong performance, Bitcoin's higher returns highlight the trade-off of covered calls and investors should consider numerous risks associated with the limited history of Bitcoin and Bitcoin derivatives.
- I rate YBTC a Buy, but investors must manage allocations with discipline and should be focused exclusively on income.
