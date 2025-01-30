Standard Chartered: Stay The Course

JP Research
5.23K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Standard Chartered is riding high on a wealth management wave.
  • Cyclical headwinds aside, there’s enough here to drive even more upside.
  • The inexpensively priced stock keeps the risk/reward very favorable.
Standard Chartered

ridham supriyanto

Today’s Standard Chartered plc (OTCPK:SCBFF), while still domiciled in the UK, is, across its three key segments (Institutional Banking, Consumer, Private & Business Banking, and Ventures), geographically geared toward the Asia Pacific region.

More recently, the focus has been on wealth

This article was written by

JP Research
5.23K Followers
Private investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCBFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCBFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCBFF
--
SCBFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News