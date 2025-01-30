Arafura Rare Earths Ltd. (ARAFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Arafura Rare Earths Ltd. (OTCPK:ARAFF) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call January 29, 2025 7:00 PM ET

Darryl Cuzzubbo - MD, CEO

Peter Sherrington - CFO

Shaan Beccarelli - Head of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

Darryl Cuzzubbo

Thanks, Harmony, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for attending today's quarterly shareholder update. My name is Darryl Cuzzubbo, your Managing Director. And with me today, we have Peter Sherrington, our CFO. I'm going to provide you with an overview of our progress through the quarter as well as a view on market conditions before opening up to Q&A. Our most important task in unlocking shareholder value is, of course, securing the equity we need to get to a fully funded solution.

As stated before, once we achieve this, we will announce our final investment decision, enabling us to move into construction. We have made significant progress this quarter against our funding strategy that we remain steadfastly confident in with the announcement of a $200 million commitment from the National Reconstruction Fund as our first cornerstone investor. This further demonstrates strong Australian government support for our project because of the benefits it brings to Australia, but also the world in diversifying the critical supply chain of NdPr that is of fundamental importance to the energy transition. You will note that the Australian government were the first lenders to commit to our project, which then helped us build momentum to secure the remaining debt. We see the same momentum building as we continue to progress our engagement with other potential cornerstone investors to lock in more than half of our