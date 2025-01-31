Following a challenging 2024 year-end, our team does not see the oil sector valuations demanding. Since our last update, The Virtue Of Consistency With 2 New Upsides, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)(OTCPK:TTFNF) stock price has declined by
TotalEnergies: Drilling For Alpha
Summary
- Despite challenging oil price forecasts, TotalEnergies is expected to generate value through LNG realization, higher gas prices, and a recovery in refining margins.
- TTE is well-established in its oil & gas operations, with solid renewables segments to consider. This is a plus compared to peers.
- With shareholder returns expected to exceed 40% of cash flow, we see valuation upside backed by a dividend/buyback protection. Our buy is then confirmed.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTE, TTFNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.