As is often the case with quality growth stocks, the valuation was my sticking point when I first covered First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) back in September. This is an excellent Texan bank with a lot going
First Financial Bankshares: Excellent Q4 Results, But The Valuation Remains A Problem
Summary
- First Financial Bankshares has been a relatively soft performer since my opening piece last year, trailing the wider small bank space as well as other Texan banks.
- Fourth quarter results were strong, with the bank reporting a 1.8% return on assets and an 18.8% return on tangible equity.
- Having lagged when interest rates were rising, First Financial now enjoys above-average NIM prospects going forward, with that pointing to solid growth in 2025.
- The valuation remains a sticking point, though, with these shares trading at a significant premium to peers.
