Design Therapeutics: Not A Complete Washout Despite Setback

Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Design Therapeutics' GeneTAC platform offers a novel approach to treating genetic diseases using small molecules, which are more stable and easier to deliver than gene therapies.
  • The lead indication, Friedreich's ataxia, showed promising results with DT-216 but faced setbacks due to injection site thrombophlebitis, leading to the development of DT-216P2.
  • Financially, DSGN has a market cap of $283mn and a cash balance of $254mn, providing a cash runway into 2029 despite delays.
  • The new formulation delays the program by 2–3 years, but the company remains a watchlist candidate for its innovative approach and potential.
Colorful DNA helix

Stanislaw Pytel

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) is a small company developing small molecules targeting genetic diseases. The company’s platform is called GeneTAC, which develops small molecules that can regulate gene expressions up or down according to the therapeutic requirement, but without needing gene editing. Unlike traditional

About the TPT service

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-


Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. 

For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.

Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you. 



This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners
18.07K Followers

Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share. They aim to help readers find the middle ground between value and growth investing, as they demystify the biopharma industry.

They lead the investing group Total Pharma Tracker where they offer a monthly updated catalyst database, an investability scoring system for quick reference ideas, and direct access in chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DSGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DSGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DSGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News