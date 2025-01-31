Intel Corporation (INTC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET

John Pitzer - Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations

Michelle Johnston Holthaus - Interim Co-CEO, CEO of Intel Products

David Zinsner - Interim Co-CEO, EVP and CFO

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Ben Reitzes - Melius

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James

John Pitzer

Thank you, Jonathan, and good afternoon to everyone joining us today. By now, you should have received a copy of the Q4 earnings release and earnings presentation, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website, intc.com. For those joining us online today, the earnings presentation is also available in our webcast window. I'm joined today by our Interim co-CEOs, Michelle Johnston Holthaus; and Dave Zinsner. As you know, Michelle is also CEO of Intel Products; and Dave continues to serve as Intel CFO.

In a few moments, Michelle will open up with some summary comments before providing more detail on Intel Products. Dave will then discuss Intel Foundry and the overall financials, including our Q1 guidance.

Before we begin, please note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it. And as such, are subject to