Intel Corporation (INTC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
John Pitzer - Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations
Michelle Johnston Holthaus - Interim Co-CEO, CEO of Intel Products
David Zinsner - Interim Co-CEO, EVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank
Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research
C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald
Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley
Timothy Arcuri - UBS
Vivek Arya - Bank of America
Ben Reitzes - Melius
Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo
Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Intel Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer.
[Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. John Pitzer, Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
John Pitzer
Thank you, Jonathan, and good afternoon to everyone joining us today. By now, you should have received a copy of the Q4 earnings release and earnings presentation, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website, intc.com. For those joining us online today, the earnings presentation is also available in our webcast window. I'm joined today by our Interim co-CEOs, Michelle Johnston Holthaus; and Dave Zinsner. As you know, Michelle is also CEO of Intel Products; and Dave continues to serve as Intel CFO.
In a few moments, Michelle will open up with some summary comments before providing more detail on Intel Products. Dave will then discuss Intel Foundry and the overall financials, including our Q1 guidance.
Before we begin, please note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it. And as such, are subject to
