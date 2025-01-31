Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have been a solid performer over the past year, gaining 36%. The regional bank's improving deposit performance has buoyed results, and since November, shares have benefitted from hopes around an easier regulatory environment. I last covered shares in September, reiterating
BankUnited: Solid Deposits But Light Reserves Leave Shares Fairly Valued (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- BankUnited shares gained 36% over the past year, driven by improved deposit performance and hopes for an easier regulatory environment.
- Despite strong financials and a 16% return since September, I am less bullish due to valuation concerns and limited buyback prospects.
- The deposit mix has improved with NIB balances growing over the past year, which has improved NIM and return on equity.
- Credit quality shows some weakening, with nonperforming assets at 63bps and light reserves, but strong capital ratios provide financial flexibility.
- At ~1x adjusted book value and with a ~10% ROE, BKU stock is fairly valued at around $40.
