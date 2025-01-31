Visa Inc. (V) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Jennifer Como - Senior Vice President & Global Head, Investor Relations
Ryan McInerney - Chief Executive Officer
Chris Suh - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW
Will Nance - Goldman Sachs
Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research
Andrew Jeffrey - William Blair
Harshita Rawat - Bernstein
Timothy Chiodo - UBS
James Faucette - Morgan Stanley
Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America
Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank
Dominick Gabriele - Compass Point
Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen
Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets
Andrew Schmidt - Citi Global Markets
Craig Maurer - FT Partners
Jeff Cantwell - Seaport Research Partners
Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan
Operator
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Jennifer Como, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Como, you may begin.
Jennifer Como
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Visa's fiscal first quarter 2025 earnings call.
Joining us today are Ryan McInerney, Visa's Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Suh, Visa's Chief Financial Officer.
This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.visa.com. A replay will be archived on our site for 30 days. A slide deck containing financial and statistical highlights has been posted on our IR website.
Let me also remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially as a result of many factors. Additional information concerning those factors is
