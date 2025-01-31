PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call January 30, 2025 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Spector - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Perotti - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bose George - KBW

Matthew Erdner - Jones Trading

Trevor Cranston - Citizens JMP

Doug Harter - UBS

David Spector

Thank you, operator. PMT produced very strong results in the fourth quarter, generating a 10% return on equity, driven by strong levels of income, excluding market-driven value changes and excellent performance across all three investment strategies. Net income to common shareholders was $36 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.41 and PMT declared a fourth quarter common dividend of $0.40 per share. Book value per share at year end was $15.87, up from the end of the prior quarter. Importantly, the fourth quarter marked a return to the organic creation of credit investments for PMT, which I will expand on later.

Turning to Slide 4, for the full year, PMT produced a return on common equity of 8%, with $119 million of net