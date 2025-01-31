High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI:CA) reported the company's fiscal Q4 results on the 29th of January after market close, again showing good revenue growth through Canna Cabana store expansion in the Canadian cannabis retail
High Tide Remains Undervalued After Good Q4
Summary
- The Company's Q4 again showed solid revenue growth, gaining year-on-year market share in Canadian cannabis retail. Margins were pressured slightly by more aggressive store expansion.
- The acquisition of a 51% stake in Purecan, a German medical cannabis wholesaler, strategically positions High Tide for expansion in the German market.
- HITI stock remains undervalued, and I estimate a base scenario upside of 85% to a fair value of $5.1.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HITI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.