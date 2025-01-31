High Tide Remains Undervalued After Good Q4

Jan. 30, 2025 11:58 PM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock, HITI:CA Stock
Caffital Research
1.3K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • The Company's Q4 again showed solid revenue growth, gaining year-on-year market share in Canadian cannabis retail. Margins were pressured slightly by more aggressive store expansion.
  • The acquisition of a 51% stake in Purecan, a German medical cannabis wholesaler, strategically positions High Tide for expansion in the German market.
  • HITI stock remains undervalued, and I estimate a base scenario upside of 85% to a fair value of $5.1.

Cannabis plant

David Trood

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI:CA) reported the company's fiscal Q4 results on the 29th of January after market close, again showing good revenue growth through Canna Cabana store expansion in the Canadian cannabis retail

This article was written by

Caffital Research
1.3K Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HITI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HITI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HITI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HITI
--
HITI:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News