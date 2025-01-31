With earnings season kicking off in full swing, so far, the big theme shaping popular tech stocks is that even good earnings aren't enough to sustain recent rallies. Growth stocks are priced for perfection, and investors are punishing stocks as revenue deceleration
ServiceNow: The Start Of A Deeper Correction (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- ServiceNow's stock sank more than 10% after reporting a rare earnings miss in Q4.
- The company's revenue growth slowed to 21% y/y, with its outlook calling for a further deceleration in FY25.
- Fundamental issues include AI potentially reducing demand for seat-based products and aggressive headcount growth limiting profit expansion.
- On top of this, ServiceNow trades at a very heady valuation at ~18x forward revenue, well above peers like Atlassian that have directly competing products and a similar low-20s growth pace.
