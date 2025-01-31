Automatic Data Processing: A Dividend Growth Legend For Your Watch List

Summary

  • Automatic Data Processing is a Dividend King whose future dividend growth prospects remain promising.
  • The company's revenue and adjusted diluted EPS climbed higher in its fiscal Q2.
  • ADP boasts an AA- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares look to be priced at a 3% premium to fair value.
  • ADP appears positioned to deliver high-single-digit annual total returns through FY 2027.

Woman working with human resources software on computer

A woman working with human resources software on a computer.

grinvalds

Two things tend to put a stock on my radar. First off, decades of dividend growth. That's because it takes a proven business model to accomplish this feat.

Just

